21 Knit Dresses That Will Have You Feeling Like a Supermodel

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
The Drop knit dresses. Amazon

Who doesn’t love a good knit? So comfy, so lovely, so cozy, so soft. We usually associate knits with sweaters — or even blankets — and picture them as big, oversized pieces we want to cuddle up in over the winter. We love those types of pieces, obviously. Knit fashion expands beyond loungewear though!

This fall, we’re all about knit dresses. We want some chic, cute options that make us feel like we’re supermodels strutting the catwalk. They’ll still have that soft comfort we adore, but with more of a “wow” factor everyone else will adore too. Check out 21 of our faves below!

21 Knit Dresses to Shop Now

Bodycon Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This The Drop Amelia dress is a beautiful example of modern, trendy simplicity. We love its square neckline and slight high-low hem!

2. We Also Love: This The Drop Chantal dress, on the other hand, goes for a statement-making accent with its chest cutout. Prepare to turn heads!

3. We Can’t Forget: This COS dress is all kinds of sleek with its long, figure-loving silhouette. So versatile!

Turtleneck Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Go for the photo shoot-worthy, “I woke up like this” type of look with this ANRABESS turtleneck sweaterdress. The oversized look adds some effortless elegance!

5. We Also Love: For a more streamlined fit with a hem that hits at the shin, check out this sophisticated Mud Pie dress!

6. We Can’t Forget: This Theory Roll Neck Dress has a sheath silhouette for a relaxed fit. We love how easily it can be dressed up or down!

Belted Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This plunging, batwing sleeve ZESICA dress is universally flattering. You’re not going to be able to stop staring at your body in the mirror!

8. We Also Love: This, summery, shirt-style Mango dress is a must — for anything from late boat parties to hitting up a local flea market!

9. We Can’t Forget: This Anlamp mock-wrap dress majorly cinches the waistline with its wide tie belt. We adore the pleats on the skirt too!

Polo Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t get enough of the emerging polo dress trend. This Cynthia Rowley version comes in a pretty baby blue, and we’re obsessed with the white stripe accents!

11. We Also Love: If you prefer an oversized fit but don’t want to look like you’re ready for bed, you need to check out this COS oversized polo dress. Instant stylish outfit!

12. We Can’t Forget: The scalloped neckline of this Kate Kasin top puts a spin on the classic polo look. Which color is your favorite?

Halter Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This RSRZRCJ mini dress gives Us total late ’90s, early 2000s vibes. Just add some butterfly clips!

14. We Also Love: This Mieeyali dress quickly caught our eye with its unique pattern. The Amazon page has so many other cool variations too!

15. We Can’t Forget: The color-blocking on this ZOWODO sleeveless sweaterdress is done in the most flattering way. We want every version!

Puff-Sleeve Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Bring the puff-sleeve look into fall and winter! This Just For Future dress knows what we’re talking about!

17. We Also Love: Treat yourself to this Maje knit dress and its most beautiful lace sleeves. Such a timeless beauty!

18. We Can’t Forget: This GRACE KARIN dress almost looks like a longline, buttoned cardigan. The puffed shoulders really made it a must-buy for Us!

Cami Dresses

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This striped SheIn cami dress is a body-grazing beauty. Such a good transitional piece too!

20. We Also Love: Ultra-similar to the Cult Gaia dress you’ve seen on celebs like Hailey Bieber, this AnotherChill dress has model vibes to the extreme!

21. We Can’t Forget: This ruched Ganni melange dress is simple and yet totally charming and eye-catching. There are so many ways you could wear this!

