Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Air Fryer Garlic Parmesan Fries Recipe

By Ksenia Prints
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Air fryer garlic Parmesan fries are crispy fries that are cooked to perfection in the air fryer and topped with garlic and loads of mozzarella and Parmesan cheese when they come out. The result is a truly gooey, cheesy, garlicky fest of flavor!. Most of us think of fries as...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Fries#Parmesan#Fry#Food Drink#Roasted Chicken#Tex Mex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Au Gratin Potatoes Recipe

Au gratin potatoes are the ultimate rich, umami-heavy accompaniment to a nice, juicy steak. Come to think of it, there are few, if any, proteins we can imagine wouldn't taste divine with a side of au gratin potatoes. Think about it: scallops, roast chicken, Impossible sausage with au gratin potatoes? If only you had the time to sit around for 90 minutes while your stove works its magic, you could swimming in au gratin potatoes on a daily basis. But wait! We've got a solution. Bake It With Love's Angela Latimer has devised a way to use a slow cooker to make au gratin potatoes!
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

Fried Chicken Is Better with Ranch Seasonings in the Batter

Our Ranch Fried Chicken recipe is for (ranch) lovers. Sure, it’s easy enough to put ranch on your fried chicken. But what about putting it in your fried chicken? Or, even better: What about doing both?. For our Ranch Fried Chicken recipe, Cook’s Country test cooks infused fried chicken with...
Recipeseatwell101.com

15-Minute Cream Cheese Spinach Chicken Pasta

Creamy Spinach Chicken Pasta – This cream cheese spinach chicken pasta recipe comes together quickly and summarizes what “total comfort food dinner” really means. Made with farfalle pasta, rotisserie or leftover chicken, spinach, spices, garlic, cream cheese, and parmesan, you can make this incredible chicken pasta dinner in less than 30 minutes. Enjoy!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Old-Fashioned Green Beans And Potatoes Recipe

Are you flipping through cookbooks for a simple summer dish? Look no further! We've found just what you need. Miriam Hahn, wellness coach and recipe developer for You Care Self Care, gave us one of her barbecue-side secrets. We assure you, this old-fashioned dish will taste just like home. Whether...
Recipespontiacdailyleader.com

The Amish Cook: The Yoders know their onions

What a combination. It's 6 a.m., the birds outside my window are trying to outdo each other, all six little children are sound asleep, and Mommy is ready to write! All we need is a stretcher to lengthen the next hour til we’re in full swing of the day. My...
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
Recipessouthdadenewsleader.com

Summer into Fall Recipes

Even though it’s still a very hot Summer here in South Florida it’s nice to have thoughts of Fall. Who doesn’t love an easy chicken dish for dinner?. Top it off with a wonderful Fall-like dessert. These dishes are a perfect transition for all of us into Fall. The best part of both of these recipes is that they can be made in advance. Prepare the chicken dish in the morning, chill it, and bake it when you’re ready. Serve it with a side of pasta or rice and you will have a complete delicious dinner. The cranberry dessert is so simple and easy to prepare and can be served for any meal. It’s even nice to serve when you need a dessert to share and take to an event.
Food & Drinksthesouthernladycooks.com

FRESH APPLE COFFEE CAKE

This Fresh Apple Coffee Cake is so easy to make and delicious with a cup of coffee. It’s super easy to make, very versatile and one your family will love. In the Fall season when all the apples are here we love to make this coffee cake, however it’s great year round. Takes no time to throw this one together.
Recipesagardenforthehouse.com

Tex-Mex Casserole

Hungry? I have a (meatless, gluten-free) Tex-Mex Casserole to offer you! It’s a layered dish of corn tortillas, fresh veggies, black beans, and melty cheese. You can make the casserole well ahead of time, and then bake it off at your leisure. The baked casserole can be frozen. Here’s the recipe for this crowd-pleaser:
RecipesThe Takeout

Chimichurri is the only sauce worth serving on steak

Normally I don’t believe steak should ever be served with sauce, because when I’ve got a fine slab of red meat in my hands, I don’t want to taste anything but that. One of the only exceptions I will make is for chimichurri, which has the sort of magic that can turn a “lesser” steak like skirt, shoulder, or flank into something I’d gladly pay ribeye prices for.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Sticky Honey Soy Baked Chicken

Honey Soy Baked Chicken is a good one for busy weeknights and lazy Sundays. Just mix up a simple honey-soy-garlic sauce, pour it over chicken and bake in the oven. It comes a sweet, salty, sticky chicken dinner – just the sort of flavours everybody loves!. Quick-to-prepare baked chicken recipes...
Recipesrecipes.net

Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Vegetable Skillet Recipe

Filled with zucchini, squash, bell peppers, and asparagus, this vegetable skillet has a cajun twist and some savory sausages and shrimps. In a large bowl add the shrimp, sausage, zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, bell pepper and salt and pepper. Add olive oil and cajun seasoning and toss until coated. Add...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Does Maple Syrup Really Never Expire?

Mainly produced in Canada and the U.S. (via WorldAtlas), maple syrup is an incredibly popular sweetener. Whether it's drizzled on pancakes, waffles, or oatmeal, the ingredient is a mainstay in many North American kitchens. But let's be honest, how long have you been storing that bottle of maple syrup in the refrigerator? Many people believe that maple syrup never really expires, similar to honey. But while honey can still be edible after thousands of years, things aren't as simple when it comes to maple syrup.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Air Fryer Tortilla Chips Recipe

Whether you're having people over for an event, attending a social gathering, or just fancy a crunchy snack, chips tend to be a necessary party-goer (if you will); however, if you want something different –– in other words, if you don't want to go the store-bought route –– then chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge has you covered.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Easy Feta-Stuffed Tomatoes Recipe

Stuffing foods inside other foods is an ancient art. According to Medium, the original "four and twenty blackbirds baked in a pie" once graced the tables of 16th-century France. Very elaborate stuffed foods fell out of favor over the centuries, as, in fact, did most such elaborate dishes. While we still have that edible matryoshka known as turducken, this isn't a dish that finds its way onto most Thanksgiving tables. Stuffed veggies, on the other hand, are a dinnertime standby in many households. Stuffed peppers make for a hearty all-in-one package meal, but for a lighter alternative, recipe developer and private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli chose to stuff tomatoes instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy