Air Fryer Garlic Parmesan Fries Recipe

Stuffing foods inside other foods is an ancient art. According to Medium, the original "four and twenty blackbirds baked in a pie" once graced the tables of 16th-century France. Very elaborate stuffed foods fell out of favor over the centuries, as, in fact, did most such elaborate dishes. While we still have that edible matryoshka known as turducken, this isn't a dish that finds its way onto most Thanksgiving tables. Stuffed veggies, on the other hand, are a dinnertime standby in many households. Stuffed peppers make for a hearty all-in-one package meal, but for a lighter alternative, recipe developer and private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli chose to stuff tomatoes instead.
