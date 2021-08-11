Accessible canoe, kayak launch to open at Winton Woods

Registration is required for this activity. Back by popular demand, celebrate summer with a serene, one-day paddle through a quiet, wooded, remote swamp - nobody but us, the beavers, the birds, and an occasional turtle basking on a rock. Even though the beavers tend to keep to themselves, there is ample evidence of their presence - trademark lodges of mud and sticks, or silver maples with bark stripped by beaver teeth. Fascinating, little-known place at the top of one of NYC's watersheds. It is an ecological treasure, a sort of temperate-climate Everglades teeming with a wide variety of species of plants and animals. During our spring trip we were treated to a goose on her nest that was made on the remains of a tree trunk. While we might encounter trees in the water that have to be paddled over, or it might be necessary to get out of the boat and lift the boats over, the Great Swamp offers a trip that is beautiful - narrow passages that open up to wide places - yet requires only a minimum level of canoe/kayak experience. Therefore, it is an excellent way to introduce children to nature. The isolation also makes the swamp a good place for the kind of unhurried canoe/kayak trip that fits nicely into a single day; one that we hope to repeat in the fall. No special gear or clothing required except a change of clothes and a spirit of adventure. Rent club boat (renters must transport the boat from/to our storage facility in Pomona, Rockland County, NY) or bring your own.