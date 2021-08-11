Backstage Update on Wrestler WWE Officials Passed on Signing From Recent Tryouts
– Earlier this week, it was reported by Fightful Select that there were some recent names who attended recent WWE NXT tryouts who were thought to be slam dunks to get signed by WWE. However, WWE officials ultimately passed on some of these names, which two wrestlers saw as red flags for apparent changes coming to the NXT hiring process. According to a new update from Fightful Select from today, one of the names who didn’t receive an offer from recent WWE tryouts was revealed to be Wheeler Yuta.411mania.com
