Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rocky road ahead for infrastructure bill, $3.5 trillion budget plan

mycentraloregon.com
 6 days ago

(WASHINGTON) — Democrats were quick to celebrate rare back-to-back victories when the Senate approved both a $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill and an additional $3.5 trillion package piled high with progressive priorities just before adjourning for recess on Wednesday – but it’s a rocky road ahead before either bill makes it to the president’s desk to be signed into law. The House is expected to return the week of Aug. 23 to vote on the $3.5 trillion budget resolution that paves the way for Congress to squeak out a behemoth package filled to the brim with social and progressive priorities, including combating climate change, funding universal pre-K, and reforming immigration law – but unlike the bipartisan infrastructure bill, this one with zero Republican support.

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Senate Democrats#Bills#Democratic#The White House#Republicans#Sen Joemanchin#West Virginians#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Democratic ‘Suicide Squad’ Threatens To Sabotage The Biden Agenda And Fellow Democrats

Nine Democratic House members, a rump “suicide squad” drawn from the House Problem Solvers Caucus – a misnomer, because this group has never solved any problem despite all the attention it receives – is inexplicably threatening the Biden agenda and fellow Democrats. Its members mostly have voted for whatever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings to the floor for a vote. So what is their problem now?
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats play game of chicken over Biden agenda

Democratic leaders are doubling down on their strategy to advance President Biden ’s domestic agenda next week, daring a bloc of centrists in their party to object and risk derailing trillions in federal spending on infrastructure projects and social programs. During a private conference call on Tuesday, Majority Leader Steny...
Congress & CourtsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi Turns Up the Pressure

Despite resistance from a group of moderate lawmakers, Democratic leaders in the House are turning up the pressure within their caucus to stick with the plan to advance President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. The moderates are demanding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) bring the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

McCarthy’s silent treatment

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has been maintaining a deliberate silence about how his caucus should approach the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Why it matters: It passed the Senate last week with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). But it faces an uncertain future in the House, with even Democrats divided over what they want.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Early indicators suggest Democrats' House majority is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — Democrats with proven track records of winning tough districts aren't running for re-election. Republicans are enjoying early fundraising windfalls. And, as Donald Trump and Barack Obama both learned the hard way, midterm elections almost always break against the president's party. The early indicators that showed Democrats poised to...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Democrats want to use your taxpayer money to fund abortion on demand

In 1994, a prominent senator said, “Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them.” That senator was Joe Biden. Then-Sen. Biden was a part of a strong bipartisan coalition defending the unborn and protecting anti-abortion voters from paying for abortions. But Biden has surrendered to extremists in the abortion industry, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the so-called "Squad," who want to force people to pay for abortion on demand across all government programs, beginning with gutting the long-standing Hyde Amendment.
Presidential ElectionPonca City News

A Liberal Goes to Confession: Biden Versus Obama

Body WASHINGTON -- Let me be the first liberal to confess. Avuncular President Joe Biden is the president we expected young, cool former President Barack Obama to be. Huge steps forward are happening here. The Senate just passed a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, rail and broadband. In a small miracle, it’s bipartisan, with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voting for a bill Biden will soon sign with fanfare.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Are the wheels coming off the Biden administration?

When we look back at the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency, will August of 2021 stand out as the time the wheels came off?. Despite the Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a substantial legislative accomplishment, red flags and troubling new polls are popping up across the political landscape.
Congress & Courts19thnews.org

‘We’re crossing a threshold’: Nancy Pelosi on Congress’s effort to fund major new caregiving programs

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced confidence that the next congressional budget reconciliation bill would include unprecedented commitments to child care, home care, paid family leave and early childhood education. “This is historic. We’re crossing a threshold,” Pelosi, the nation’s third most powerful political figure and the first woman to lead...

Comments / 0

Community Policy