Florence Students Get a Jump Start for Back-to-School

A group of volunteers in Florence helped some students get back to school. Select Health of South Carolina’s First Choice Health Plan created an event for students and their parents to help them start the school year off to a healthy and prepared start. They delivered supplies including backpacks and helpful health information. It’s part of their Jump Start Back-to-school events. This one was held at Williams Middle School. Jump Start has served more than 16,000 families over the past 12 years.