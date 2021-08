Everyone knows and loves Bindi Irwin from the Australia Zoo. The new mom was out and about on Sunday afternoon with her baby girl, Grace. If you haven’t heard by now, Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter into the world back on March 25. Her name is Grace Warrior. And in her first few months of life, she is already living up to her family’s legacy. She has been making her rounds at the Australia Zoo. Her mom took her out on an adventure on Sunday and documented it on Instagram.