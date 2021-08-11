Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

McDonald’s Requiring Vaccines For Corporate Office Staff; Delaying Reopening Of West Loop HQ

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smfyi_0bOngKkr00

CHICAGO (CBS) — McDonald’s is requiring its corporate office staff to get fully vaccinated, and is pushing back the reopening of its West Loop headquarters by more than a month to give those workers time to get their shots.

McDonald’s corporate staff who haven’t been fully vaccinated yet will be required to do so by Sept. 27, according to an internal note obtained by CBS 2

State and local government officials had asked McDonald’s to require vaccines for its corporate staff, in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, as the more contagious delta variant continues to surge, according to the note.

“Getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself, your families and our communities, and a key step towards recovery from COVID-19. It’s why so many markets have partnered with their local governments to get the word out to our customers as well,” the note states.

Employees may request an accommodation “for a medical or religious reason as an exemption to this requirement.”

To give corporate staff time to get their shots and build up their immunity before returning to the office, McDonald’s is delaying the full reopening of its West Loop headquarters from Sept. 7 to Oct. 11.

“Employees who are already fully vaccinated are welcome, and encouraged, to still return to the office on Tuesday, September 7. We know many of you have made your plans and are eager to safely collaborate with leaders and colleagues in person,” the note states.

The vaccine requirement does not apply to restaurant staff at company-owned restaurants or franchise locations. Restaurant workers, however, are still encouraged to get vaccinated.

The vaccine requirement does include suppliers and contractors who visit McDonald’s headquarters or other company offices in the U.S.

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Office#Cbs 2 State#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Labor Shortages and Increasing Labor Costs Post-COVID-19: How Future Hospitality Businesses are Going to Thrive?

After tens of thousands of hotels and restaurants were suffering from shutting down due to the pandemic, the hospitality industry is finally beginning to rebound. However, the rebound is not proceeding smoothly as the revenue lost during the pandemic can never be recovered and the hospitality industry cannot find enough workers post-COVID. Even worse, restaurants, theme parks, hotels, and tourist attractions are finding themselves squeezed from multiple sides: rising costs, worker shortages, unpredictable supplies of some foods, and in some cases, demand is so overwhelming that it is difficult to avoid customer dissatisfaction1. (Chen et al. 2021). At this point, it is necessary and important for hospitality business operators to find ways to overcome these challenges, especially to find out how to deal with the labor shortage and increasing labor costs, to better recover from the pandemic.
Public HealthLaw.com

Vinson & Elkins to Delay Office Return, Require Vaccines

Vinson & Elkins is the latest Am Law 100 firm to alter its U.S. office return plans due to the Delta variant-spurred rise in COVID-19 cases, alerting employees in an internal memo Friday morning the formal office return will be delayed until Oct. 11. The Houston-based law firm initially scheduled...
IndustryWPTV

More businesses are requiring proof of vaccination for employees and patrons. Is it legal?

More businesses are considering requiring vaccines for employees and or patrons. For some business owners, the decision was made months ago. “It only just seemed like the logical, reasonable, prudent thing to do was require vaccines because that is how we were going to get the economy and particularly the service industry back in business,” Marshall Smith, the owner of Bar Max, said.
Public HealthPosted by
Deadline

WarnerMedia Sets Covid Vaccine Requirement For U.S. Employees; Offices To Reopen Sept. 6 But “No Expectation” For In-Office Work, Per CEO Jason Kilar

WarnerMedia will require its U.S. employees or anyone entering one of its offices to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the company has announced. Along with the vaccine policy, which matches that of several large U.S. companies, the AT&T division will also reopen its offices on September 6. In a memo to employees, CEO Jason Kilar emphasized that there will be “no expectation” for workers to be in offices. (See his full note below, along with one from human resources chief Jim Cummings.) “Broadly speaking, there is no expectation that team members return to the office on that date,” Kilar wrote in his brief...
Wilmington, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

Capital One delays office reopening to November

Capital One has pushed back its in-person office reopening until November. Vaccinations will be required for those returning to its offices and campuses. However, unvaccinated staff can work remotely into 2022. Capital One has offices in Wilmington. It is based just outside Washington, D.C. CEO Rich Fairbank wrote to associates...
Public HealthInc.com

Big Companies Say They Plan to Fire Unvaccinated Employees. Some of them Have Already Started

There are two big questions facing almost every company right now. The first is when to bring people back to the office. It's a tricky question considering that Covid-19 cases are, once again, on the rise. Many companies are understandably anxious to get everyone back in the office, but there is increasing pushback from employees who have worked remotely for more than a year, and are just as anxious about going back.
IndustryInc.com

United Is the First U.S Airline to Mandate Vaccines for All Employees

Today, United Airlines shared a strict mandate for its 67,000 U.S employees: either show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 by late October or be fired. The requirement will go into effect five weeks after the FDA fully approves a vaccine, or five weeks after September 20, whichever comes first, as reported by the New York Times, adding that there will be exceptions for employees with documentation for medical or religious reasons. To further encourage staff, employees who upload photos of their vaccination cards before September 20 will get an extra day of pay.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

Target won't require HQ employees to return to office until 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Target told its headquarters employees Friday that they will not be required to return to the office in person until 2022. The Minneapolis-based retailer said in an email to employees that it is pausing its original plans to begin opening teams’ personal floors and workspaces in September to avoid having large group gatherings in the building as it aims for a slower return-to-office rollout amid the delta variant.
Public HealthNBC San Diego

Business Decision: Should Employers Require Workers To Get Vaccinated?

As the Delta variant drives up the number of COVID-19 cases, many businesses are now having to decide whether to mandate or require vaccinations for their employees. “Employers are in a really tough spot on this. Trying to balance the needs of their business, the needs of their employees, the needs of their customers, there’s no easy answer any way you look at it,” said employment lawyer Marcelo Dieguez.

Comments / 0

Community Policy