McDonald’s Requiring Vaccines For Corporate Office Staff; Delaying Reopening Of West Loop HQ

CHICAGO (CBS) — McDonald’s is requiring its corporate office staff to get fully vaccinated, and is pushing back the reopening of its West Loop headquarters by more than a month to give those workers time to get their shots.

McDonald’s corporate staff who haven’t been fully vaccinated yet will be required to do so by Sept. 27, according to an internal note obtained by CBS 2

State and local government officials had asked McDonald’s to require vaccines for its corporate staff, in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, as the more contagious delta variant continues to surge, according to the note.

“Getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself, your families and our communities, and a key step towards recovery from COVID-19. It’s why so many markets have partnered with their local governments to get the word out to our customers as well,” the note states.

Employees may request an accommodation “for a medical or religious reason as an exemption to this requirement.”

To give corporate staff time to get their shots and build up their immunity before returning to the office, McDonald’s is delaying the full reopening of its West Loop headquarters from Sept. 7 to Oct. 11.

“Employees who are already fully vaccinated are welcome, and encouraged, to still return to the office on Tuesday, September 7. We know many of you have made your plans and are eager to safely collaborate with leaders and colleagues in person,” the note states.

The vaccine requirement does not apply to restaurant staff at company-owned restaurants or franchise locations. Restaurant workers, however, are still encouraged to get vaccinated.

The vaccine requirement does include suppliers and contractors who visit McDonald’s headquarters or other company offices in the U.S.