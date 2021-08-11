Please Enable JavaScript

Most people who have gone out drinking know never to leave their drink unattended and to always be present when your drink is made, but not everyone gets taught those lessons right away, leading to dangerous situations. That's what happened to 18-year-old Millie Taplin from England, who celebrated being of legal drinking age by going out to a club. She bought her own drinks but at one point, a man offered her one, telling her to "try it," and not long after she had to be taken to the ER.