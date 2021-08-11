Please Enable JavaScript

Mark Zuckerberg has said that Facebook will “effectively transition from … being a social media company to being a metaverse company”.The metaverse does not have a specific definition, but venture capitalist Matthew Ball – who Mr Zuckerberg recommended on the topic in an interview with The Verge – sets out a number of features it could have: the metaverse is a space that is persistent, synchronous, spans both the digital and physical worlds, offers “unprecedented interoperability” and contains a fully functioning economy. It is intended as an “embodied internet”, as Mr Zuckerberg described it.The metaverse, in Mr Zuckerberg’s vision,...
Comments / 0