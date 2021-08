The gold bounce was forecasted. As discussed in the previous premium report, the drop below 1725 to 1680 was a bear trap. Prices were expected to rise after reaching the inflection point of 1680. They rose last week and broke through the resistance of 1760-1765 on a weekly basis. The dramatic move to the upside resulted in a strong weekly key reversal, which is one of gold’s historical weakly key reversals. While the candle is very strong, the candle’s development with the formation of patterns is not as strong. Price moves in large ranges, especially in June, July, and August, clearing stops on both sides. Therefore, the caution is still be used for traders.