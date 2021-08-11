Cancel
No Selfies Allowed on This New App

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a hard time sharing the spotlight the Poparazzi app may be for you. It bans you from taking selfies. forcing you to redirect the focus of your phone lens. It’s a photo sharing app that mimics a paparazzi shoot but only allows users to take photos of other people. and doesn’t allow filters, follower counts, captions or photos taken by a phone’s front facing camera. It displays the number of selfies you’ve taken to others. It serves sort of like a badge of humble, where you brag about how many more photos you’ve taken of others. It topped the free apps chart on Apple the week of its debut.

