Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), August 2021. In our August Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), we forecast that total world petroleum production will average 98.9 million barrels per day (b/d) in the second half of 2021 (2H21), down from a forecast of 99.4 million b/d in the July STEO. The change is driven mostly by forecast changes to petroleum production from OPEC and Russia as a result of the most recent OPEC+ agreement.