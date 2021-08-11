Cancel
Outagamie County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano; Waupaca The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin Northern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin Eastern Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 308 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clintonville, or 18 miles southwest of Shawano, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Navarino Wildlife Area and Black Creek. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

