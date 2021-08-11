Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Former ski resort president reaches plea deal in fraud cause

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Vermont ski resort president has reached a plea deal over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Newport using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors' money. William Stenger, the former president of Jay Peak Resort, has agreed to plead guilty to providing false statements...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Biotechnology#Wire Fraud#Vtdigger#Anc Bio#Sec#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Biology
Related
Newport, VTPosted by
VTDigger

Jay Peak’s Stenger reaches plea deal in EB-5 fraud case, admits to false statement

Bill Stenger, former CEO and president of the Jay Peak ski resort in northern Vermont, is expected to enter his guilty plea Friday. Prosecutors can ask for a prison sentence of up to five years for Stenger, the maximum for the charge. His attorneys can argue for a lesser sentence. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jay Peak’s Stenger reaches plea deal in EB-5 fraud case, admits to false statement.
Public SafetyFinancial-Planning.com

Former LPL advisor rejects deal, hit with 5 more fraud counts

A plea deal in a former financial advisor’s fraud case fell apart after federal investigators alleged he was attempting to sell a home in Cape Cod and a wine collection valued at $100,000. The barred former LPL Financial advisor who backed away from the plea agreement is now facing five...
Cowley County, KSctnewsonline.com

Plea deal reached in pot growing charges

Mike Morton and his wife, Sharon Gordon both have pleaded guilty to one felony count each in exchange for prosecutors dropping all other charges in the marijuana cultivation case against them. According to an agreement signed Friday, Morton pleads guilty to possession of cultivation paraphernalia and the State of Kansas...
Public SafetySo Md News.com

Credit card fraud scheme ends in guilty plea

Ricardo Carter II, age 37, of Camp Springs pleaded guilty yesterday to federal charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, in connection with a check kiting and credit scheme using the stolen identity information of coworkers and job applicants to open fraudulent bank and credit accounts, causing more than $119,000 in losses to victim financial institutions.
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Olympian nears plea deal in Capitol riots case

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Michigan man who declared "take back our country" before the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to time served after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, while a former U.S. Olympic swimmer negotiated a plea bargain to riot-related charges. As part of...
Roanoke, VANBC12

No plea deal made with former Rocky Mount officers charged in Capitol attack

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Prosecutors say they have not struck a deal with the two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack. During a virtual hearing in the United States District Court of Washington D.C Tuesday morning, prosecutors told the judge the plea agreement they offered to Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker was not accepted.
Ohio StateWashington Post

Ohio man pleads guilty to running illegal bitcoin-laundering service

An Ohio man pleaded guilty Wednesday to laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency, acknowledging that he targeted drug traffickers and other criminals who sought to evade law enforcement scrutiny. Larry Harmon, 38, said in D.C. federal court that he plans to cooperate with law enforcement amid a crackdown...
Little Rock, ARCourier News

Lobbyists, former UCA president reveal reach of political fundraiser

LITTLE ROCK — Testimony about a university already tarnished by public corruption and an illegal but not uncommon campaign finance tactic dominated proceedings Tuesday in the bribery trial of former lobbyist Gilbert Baker. Along the way, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. denied defense motions for a bench...
Honolulu, HIhawaiipublicradio.org

Tourists Charged With Faking Vaccine Cards at Honolulu Airport

Two visitors from the U.S. mainland were arrested for allegedly using fake vaccine cards to travel into Hawaiʻi. Officials with the Hawaiʻi Attorney General’s office arrested the visitors at Honolulu's international airport, a spokesman for the agency said in a statement. Investigators said the two were in violation of the...
Norwalk, CTNorwalk Hour

Former Norwalk day care owner offered plea deal in infant death case

STAMFORD — A former Norwalk day care owner charged in the 2016 death of a 4-month-old left in her care has been offered a deal by state prosecutors. Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Manning said during a hearing at state Superior Court in Stamford on Monday that the state has offered Christine Limone, 52, a plea deal.
Beaufort, SCIsland Packet Online

Beaufort speech pathologist takes plea deal and admits to insurance fraud

A Beaufort speech pathologist agreed to plead guilty on Thursday to health care fraud in federal court. Amy Pinckney filed claims from 2006 until 2018 with Tricare, a health care program for uniformed service members managed by the Defense Health Agency, The Post and Courier reported. Pinckney is believed to...
Public SafetySilicon Republic

Binance hires former US Treasury official as anti-money laundering officer

Greg Monahan, formerly of the US Treasury, is the latest in a line of regulatory-focused recruits at Binance. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has hired Greg Monahan, a former criminal investigator at the US Treasury Department, as its global money laundering reporting officer (GMLRO). Monahan has three decades of experience in regulatory...
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy