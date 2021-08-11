Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Adams; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Adams and northwestern York Counties through 445 PM EDT At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Dover to Hampton. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include York, Weigelstown, Hampton, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Manchester, Emigsville, Lake Meade, Dillsburg, Spring Grove, Dover, North York, Yorklyn, East Berlin, Mount Wolf and York Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH