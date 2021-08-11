Cancel
Marathon County, WI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Marathon by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Marathon The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 307 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Weston, Mosinee, Bevent, Rothschild, Knowlton, Ringle, Norrie, Birnamwood, Hatley, Eland, Elderon, Peplin, Rocky Corners, Pike Lake, Holt, Moon, Galloway, Big Eau Pleine County Park and Rozellville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

