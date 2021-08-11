Tornado Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EASTERN ADAMS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Wisconsin. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service La Crosse.