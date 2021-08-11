Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Franklin County through 445 PM EDT At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Loudon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chambersburg, St. Thomas, Mercersburg, Marion, Fort Loudon and Williamson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH