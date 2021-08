Editor, Register-Mail: The July 2021 job report boasted over 900,000 people joined the active workforce! That was a hopeful sign, since millions of jobs were lost over the last dozen months due to pandemic. However, before we could celebrate that gain, we're hit with the devastating news that the deadly COVID-19 delta variant is surging through our nation, mainly affecting children and the unvaccinated, but even those of us who have been vaccinated can still contract this virus, and can still transmit it, even if we don't show signs of illness.