GOP lawmaker seeks honorable discharge designation for soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

One GOP lawmaker is looking to get members of the military who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes mandatory honorably discharged.

Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday that his office is preparing a resolution that would force the military to give honorable discharges to any soldier who refuses to get the coronavirus vaccine for a reason that does not qualify for an exemption, such as religion or a preexisting medical condition.

TALIBAN CAPTURE THREE MORE PROVINCIAL CAPITALS AS OFFICIALS WARN OF PREMATURE COLLAPSE

Two days earlier, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that he will seek the president's approval to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-September if the Food and Drug Administration doesn't approve one of the vaccines before then. If the FDA does approve one before Austin’s deadline, then he won’t need the president’s authority to mandate it.

If a soldier declines to take the vaccine, “I don't want that person kicked out of the military. I want them discharged with an honorable discharge,” he said, adding that he wants there to be “no adverse actions taken against them.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday that “nobody is looking for strong punitive disciplinary measures," and he explained that the Department of Defense will have “counseling provided to any member of the military who doesn’t want to take it for other reasons than religion or medical. And we’ll talk to them."

Green, a combat veteran, called the situation “unique in history,” in part because there “isn’t longitudinal data like there is with most vaccines.”

Green was critical of Austin’s Monday announcement, saying in a statement , “Wearing our country’s uniform does not mean our service members sign away the right to make personal medical decisions. An individual’s health care decisions should never be mandated by the Federal government.“

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Nearly 75% of active-duty forces have already been vaccinated, according to Defense Department officials.

The Tennessee Republican noted the vaccine “is safe” and that while some people have faced adverse side effects, “there are side effects to everything.”

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.