Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fairfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Fairfield County through 430 PM EDT At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Winnsboro. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winnsboro, Fairfield County Airport, Ridgeway, Rion, Winnsboro Mills, Fairfield Elementary School, Lebanon Fire Station and Fairfield County Detention Center. This includes Interstate 77 between mile markers 32 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH