Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier; Madison; Rappahannock THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MADISON SOUTHEASTERN RAPPAHANNOCK...CENTRAL FAUQUIER AND WESTERN CULPEPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern and northwestern Virginia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.