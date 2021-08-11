Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston home sales still high but couldn't surpass July 2020's totals

By Olivia Pulsinelli
Posted by 
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

However, it's difficult to make direct comparisons to July 2020 because of the surge in closings following pent-up demand and delayed sales in the early months of the pandemic, HAR notes.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Har#Har
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateprobuilder.com

10 Metros Where Sellers are Dropping Home Prices

Many sellers took advantage of the lack of for-sale inventory, upping their home prices and seeing those numbers go even higher with bidding wars. But now, the market has begun to shift and some sellers are realizing their big price tags might be pushing it, even in a highly competitive market. Realtor.com says while many homes continue to receive multiple offers, others are not and have cut their prices. About 45 out of the largest 300 metros in the country posted an increase in the number of price cuts. The top three cities with the highest share of price cuts are Des Moines, Midland, TX, and Toledo. Read more to see the full list.
Michigan Statemoodyonthemarket.com

Exclusive Look at July Home Sales Numbers in SW Michigan

Each month MoodyOnTheMarket.com brings you an exclusive “first look” Housing Market Analysis from the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. In July, the number of sales were down, however prices continued to climb as there were fewer homes on the market for buyers to choose from. Those factors combined to continue to set Year To Date records for sales volume and pricing for residential real estate in Michigan’s Great Southwest.
Real Estaterealtor.com

Home-Builder Confidence Sinks to Lowest Level in Over a Year as Home Prices Soar

The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index fell five points to a reading of 75 in August, the trade group said Tuesday. It represents the lowest level for the index in 13 months — at that time, the housing market was still reeling from the onset of the pandemic, and the home-buying craze of the past year was just beginning to take shape.
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

July home sales dip from 2020 to 2021

BOONE — Low real estate inventory is directly affecting the high sale prices and low total sales realtors are currently experiencing locally, as well as nationally, according to the High Country Association of Realtors. Residential and land inventory in the High Country continues its slow climb after hitting record lows...
Massachusetts StateSalem News

Mass. home sales down in July amid high prices, low inventory

As record-high prices and a dwindling inventory continue to work against prospective homebuyers, single-family home sales in Massachusetts were down more than 7% from July 2020 and about 1.5% from 2019, The Warren Group said Tuesday. The analysts at The Warren Group were not surprised by the year-over-year decline in...
Austin, TXfourpointsnews.com

Local home sales dip slightly but prices increase 40%

From January through June, home sales in Four Points decreased by 3.5% compared to last year while the median price increased 40%. “Our area is extremely desirable and will continue to be so for those that have the ability to pay for these higher priced homes,” said Tom Radack, owner of Bartlett Real Estate, Keller Williams Realty in River Place and a longtime resident of River Place.
Denver, COWestword

Why One in Five Denver Home Sales May Fall Through

The incredible boom in Denver real estate, paced by a series of record average home prices that only recently have shown signs of moderating, has been well documented. But one story remains largely untold — the impact of what's known in the trade as the appraisal gap. The term may...
Dallas, TXDallas News

D-FW’s home market has a summer chill

After more than a year of huge homebuying gains, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is seeing one of the biggest cool-downs in residential activity. The D-FW area ranked second in the country for year-over-year home sales declines in July, according to a new report by Re/Max, one of the country’s largest residential sales firms.
Real EstateInternational Business Times

Homebuyer Sentiment Falls Sharply In August Due To Rising Prices

Single-family home buying sentiment fell 5 points in August down to 75, its lowest point in over a year, according to the National Association of Home Builders. The decline was caused by construction costs, supply shortages, and rising home prices. It marks the steepest drop in home buying sentiment since July 2020.
Martin County, FLTimes Union

Martin County Total Home Sales Continue Rising in 2Q 2021

MIAMI (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. Martin County real estate posted surging total home sales in 2Q 2021, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. Martin County total home sales jumped 57.1% year-over-year, from 811 to 1,274. Martin single-family home transactions rose 50%,...
Real Estatesavannahceo.com

Redfin Reports Pending Sales Post Smallest Increase in Over a Year

Key signs are pointing to a cooling housing market, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Pending home sales posted their smallest year-over-year increase (7%) since late June 2020. The supply of homes for sale continued to plateau as the number of newly listed homes for sale followed its slow seasonal decline. Home sale prices—a lagging indicator and a notable exception to the cooling trend—continued their steady ascent, up 19% year over year. Homebuying competition passed its lofty peak; the majority of homes are still finding buyers within two weeks and selling for above their asking price, leaving many buyers wondering when they may start to feel the chillier conditions. Some of those buyers have grown weary, with online home searches, in-person tours and mortgage applications all on the decline.
Houston, TXHouston Agent Magazine

Top 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in July

According to the Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) July 2021 Market Update, single-family homes sales were down 6.1% compared to last July, with 10,159 units sold versus the historic 10,822 that sold a year earlier. However, when compared to July 2019 — an average month of home sales with volume totaling 8,921 — the Houston housing market was up 13.9%. On a year-to-date basis, local home sales currently exceed 2020’s record pace by 19.1%.
Real Estatepropertyindustryeye.com

Mass-market home prices hit new record as upper end cools – Rightmove

According to the latest data from Rightmove, the average price of property coming to market has fallen by 0.3% (-£1,076) this month, driven by a 0.8% drop in the upper-end, typically four-bedroom-plus, sector. In contrast there are new record price highs in the mass-market sectors made up of two bedroom...
Houston, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Take a look at this Houston home with treehouse vibes for sale

It's not often an opportunity to live among the trees comes up in Houston. A mid-century modern home in Tanglewood with all the greenery your heart desires is now for sale. Designed by architect Lucian Hood, the 3,337-square foot home has multiple porches, a pool, views of the Bayou and huge windows throughout.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

2021 Largest Houston-area commercial property owners

Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Houston Business Journal. MetroNational and The Texas Development Co. did not respond to our inquiries by deadline. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston home prices, sales volume hover near record-high levels

July home sales in the Houston region backed off from record-high levels as more houses hit the market, according to the Houston Association of Realtors’ monthly report, which also found prices hovering near record-high levels. There were 10,159 single-family homes sales last month, a 6.1 percent drop from the record...
Harrisburg, PAtheburgnews.com

Home sales down, prices up in July for greater Harrisburg area

Transactions declined, but prices were much higher, as the area’s real estate association issued its home sales report for July. For the month, 783 houses changed hands in the three-county region, compared to 884 the prior July, as the median sales price rose to $233,000 from $214,250 last year, according to the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors (GHAR).

Comments / 0

Community Policy