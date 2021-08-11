Special Weather Statement issued for Yadkin by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southwestern Virginia. Target Area: Yadkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Yadkin County through 445 PM EDT At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near East Bend, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include East Bend Enon and Donnaha. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
