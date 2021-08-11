Flood Advisory issued for Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marathon The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Marathon County in central Wisconsin Menominee County in northeastern Wisconsin Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 154 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wausau, Shawano, Marshfield, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Pulaski, Abbotsford, Spencer, Bevent, Wittenberg, Neopit, Big Smokey Falls, Keshena, Legend Lake, South Branch, Navarino Wildlife Area, Rothschild, Schofield and Knowlton. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.