Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon County, WI

Flood Advisory issued for Marathon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marathon The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Marathon County in central Wisconsin Menominee County in northeastern Wisconsin Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 154 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wausau, Shawano, Marshfield, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Pulaski, Abbotsford, Spencer, Bevent, Wittenberg, Neopit, Big Smokey Falls, Keshena, Legend Lake, South Branch, Navarino Wildlife Area, Rothschild, Schofield and Knowlton. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wittenberg, WI
City
Abbotsford, WI
City
Rib Mountain, WI
City
Marathon, WI
City
Mosinee, WI
City
Rothschild, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Pulaski, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Schofield, WI
City
Shawano, WI
City
Marshfield, WI
City
Wausau, WI
City
Keshena, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Navarino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy