Community Energy Meeting a Success

More than 50 Molokai residents and clean energy experts Zoomed in to the Molokai Clean Energy Hui’s first community meeting on Aug. 4. “Our top priority today is to ask for your help by providing your mana‘o and getting the word out about the upcoming Molokai Community Energy Resilience Action Plan (CERAP) so that this can be a truly community-led and island-wide process,” said Leilani Chow, Hui Coordinator and Sust’aina ble Molokai (SM) Energy Program Manager.