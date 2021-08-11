Rays at Red Sox: Josh Fleming has addressed pitch-tipping issues

Josh Fleming says he has addressed some pitch-tipping/sign stealing issues. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

Josh Fleming not only assumed the bulk of the pitching duties for tonight’s game against the Red Sox with scheduled starter Ryan Yarbrough going on the COVID-19-related injured list, the second-year lefty moved into the starting role.

Fleming’s work as a starter has been inconsistent, going 4-4, 4.92 in 10 games. Working behind an opener, he is 5-1, 2.88 in eight games. Fleming beat the Red Sox on July 30, allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings.

He said he feels good coming off his last outing, a five-inning win over Seattle on Thursday, and he has addressed some pitch-tipping/sign stealing issues.

“I’ve been working on a few different things, just coming set,” Fleming said Tuesday. “I tried it the last game against the Mariners, coming set with my hands facing me as opposed to down at my hips. If players get on second base, it eliminates their ability to kind of see in my glove and relay signs back.

“Red Sox, Yankees, they’re really good at doing that kind of thing. And we kind of noticed it my last start against the Red Sox, that they were kind of peeking a little bit and relaying signs. So this past week, just been working on even more just coming set, more closed, so they can’t peek in the glove. And it’s been going pretty good.”

The Red Sox are starting ex-Ray Nathan Eovaldi. The Rays have lefty-hitting first baseman Ji-Man Choi back in the lineup after he left Tuesday’s game with a sore left hamstring after a pinch-hit double.

However, they are still without centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who left Saturday’s game with right knee soreness. Manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday Kiermaier was “good to go,” and the fact that he played defense in the ninth inning seemed to indicate he would be back in the lineup today. Instead, Brett Phillips is starting in center.

Here is the Rays lineup, as they go into play with a five-game lead over Boston in the AL East:

Red Sox lineup when available.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.