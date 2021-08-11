Cancel
Hawaii State

Telehealth Support Services Coming

By News Release
 6 days ago

The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) has partnered with the Hawaii State Public Library System and the Pacific Basin Telehealth Resource Center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa to bring COVID-19 health and digital navigators and telehealth services to 15 libraries in underserved and rural areas statewide. The $3.7 million project is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address COVID-19 health disparities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

