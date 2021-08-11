Cancel
Bits & Bytes: Bidwell House garden party; Dewey Hall ice cream social; ‘The Gibson Girl’ exhibit, lecture

By Amy Krzanik
theberkshireedge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTEREY — The Bidwell House Museum will hold its annual summer garden party on Friday, Aug. 27 from 4–7 p.m. in the gardens on the grounds of the Museum. To celebrate 30 seasons, the Museum is honoring its founders, Jack Hargis and David Brush, and two of its founding board members, Bill Brockman and Jack Jefferson. This year’s theme is “Hats Off” and attendees are encouraged to wear their best hats. Guests will enjoy music by The Lucky 5, hors d’oeuvres by Kate Baldwin, and a silent auction full of experiences.

