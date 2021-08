Decentralized finance has witnessed explosive growth, with the total value locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols skyrocketing from just $6.45 billion to $79 billion over the last year. Despite the eye-popping growth, DeFi is still confined mostly to early enthusiasts. It appears to be stuck in an echo chamber, meaning it doesn’t interact much with the physical assets. However, a handful of DeFi projects are pushing the boundaries by bringing real-world assets on-chain and opening up new opportunities for asset originators as well as investors.