Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How a nationally known TV anchor got his start at NEWS CENTER Maine—and the new adventure he’s heading out on

Posted by 
NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5n61_0bOncBfU00

Before he ascended to ABC News and covered wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and before he became a co-anchor of “Nightline,” and before he started anchoring the weekend edition of “Good Morning America,” Dan Harris was a reporter and anchor at NEWS CENTER Maine. He was smart, funny, confident, and ambitious, and right from the start, it was clear that he was going places in the competitive world of television news.

When trying to remember exactly when Dan worked in our newsroom, I always think back to one particular story. It was January of 1989, the day when Angus King was to be sworn into his second term as governor, and he invited Dan into his home and, in the course of the visit, had him help pick out the tie he would wear. The image stands out in my mind: Dan standing next to the governor, looking at his tie rack, offering sartorial advice on that celebratory day.

Part 2:

At NEWS CENTER Maine those of us who worked with Dan have followed his success with a certain pride, so it came as something of a surprise last weekend when he announced on “Good Morning America” that after 21 years at ABC News he is stepping aside to devote all his time to “ 10% Happier ,” a meditation company he founded and runs that is known for its podcast (which he hosts) and other offerings.

Several years ago when Dan wrote his best-selling book called “10% Happier,” which led to the company of the same name, we interviewed him for 207. It was a terrific conversation, one that revealed the traumatic events that led him, reluctantly and tentatively, to try meditation. Despite his profound skepticism, meditation changed his life then—and is now changing it again.

Intrigued? I hope so. If you watch both parts of our conversation with Dan, I think you’ll find his journey a fascinating, surprising, and uplifting one.
Parts 1 & 2:

Comments / 0

NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angus King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heading Out#Adventure#Anchoring#Good Morning America#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Iraq
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie bids goodbye to Today legend in emotional post

Savannah Guthrie is certainly feeling some type of way as she shared some sad news with her fans that affected the Today Show greatly. She shared an emotional post on her Instagram that bid adieu to a legend working behind the scenes. WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

‘American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe says he wants Frank Fritz back but former co-host 'just can’t get it right’

"American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe has spoken out after his former co-host Frank Fritz exposed their strained relationship. In July, Fritz, 55, told The Sun he has left the series and is no longer in contact with Wolfe, 57. According to the outlet, Fritz was fired from the hit History Channel show after he took a nearly two-year hiatus to recover from back surgery, which resulted in 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

‘Shortland Street’ actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman dead at 33

Actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, best known for his work on Shortland Street, has passed away. He was 33. The death of the New Zealand-born actor was confirmed by Queer Screen Australia, over the weekend. “Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor, Frankie Mossman,” a Facebook post...
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

My Brother’s an Incel and I Don’t Know What to Do…

Hi Doc, I’m hoping you can help. Recently my brother and I got into an argument. I was talking about the new Zack Snyder’s Netflix film Army of the Dead and my brother mentioned he did not like said director. When I asked why he brought up that the YouTube channel Geeks and Gamers had done a stream where Zack had denounced them as “nazis” — those were my brothers words.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katie Couric's heartbreaking video gets people talking

Katie Couric has consistently made sure to help keep her fans and followers abreast of what's going on in the world. And as much as she likes to keep things buoyant, she shares painful moments as well that get them thinking and talking. WATCH: Katie Couric unveils exciting announcement. The...
Weight LossPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ News: Mykelti Reveals Baby Avalon Has Lost Weight

Alarming Sister Wives news has surfaced as Mykelti took to Instagram a week ago to reveal baby Avalon has lost weight. Is something wrong with Christine and Kody Brown’s granddaughter? Why is she losing weight? Fortunately, the new mother recognized how alarming her update was for Sister Wives fans. So, she proceeded to offer more information in the comments.
Public HealthEsquire

I've Got a Serious Case of Schadenfreude Thanks to This Greg Abbott News

I’m exhausted from fighting off a virulent attack of schadenfreude that I caught reading the news from Texas late Tuesday afternoon. From the Austin American-Statesman:. The Republican leader, who is fully vaccinated, was asymptomatic after testing positive and is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment while isolating at the Governor's Mansion, said Abbott spokesman Mark Miner. "As you may have heard by now, I have tested positive for COVID-19," Abbott said in a video posted to Twitter late Tuesday. "I have received the COVID-19 vaccine and that may be one reason why I'm really not feeling any symptoms right now. I have no fever, no aches or pains, no other types of symptoms."

Comments / 0

Community Policy