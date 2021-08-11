Cancel
Winter Haven, FL

Two Winter Haven affordable housing projects secure more than $1 million in funding

The Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER HAVEN — Two new affordable housing projects totaling more than 200 units could open in Winter Haven by 2024. On Monday, the Winter Haven City Commission unanimously approved the allocation of funding for the two projects. It's a move that was encouraged by members of the Polk Ecumenical Action Council for Empowerment, commonly known as PEACE, which have appeared at multiple commission meetings over the past few months.

