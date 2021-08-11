Cancel
New Molokai COVID Cases, Vaccine Mandates

By By Catherine Cluett Pactol
themolokaidispatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Hawaii saw between 400 and 650 new COVID cases per day last week, Molokai also had a spike in cases. Two new cases were reported by the Dept. of Health last Thursday and seven on Friday for Molokai, according to a DOH Sunday update. Though it was not reported how many of the Molokai cases have been from the Delta variant, the highly contagious variant is now accounting for a majority of cases in a massive COVID-19 spike in cases around the U.S. and the world.

