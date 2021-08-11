Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Why Paying Attention to Emotions Matter

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmotions provide a wealth of social information, such as understanding when someone needs help and communicating our needs to others. Labeling our emotions is an effective way to reduce stress and anxiety. If we listen, emotions offer valuable information that can help us form stronger relationships, avoid danger, and make...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Selfworks#Mclaren#D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

9 Types of People Who Will Rob Your Happiness

As a child, did your parents or grandparents ever tell you to watch the crowd you run with at school? Have you ever got a bag of apples at the grocery store, and one of them had some decay on the outside of it? If you don’t remove this apple from the rest of them, it won’t be long until the toxins rub off onto the other apples, and it will destroy the whole bunch.
Mental Healthhigherperspectives.com

How Narcissists Play The Victim To Turn The Tables On You

The most dangerous part of having a narcissist in your life is that you usually don't realize it until it's too late. Narcissists are really skilled at coming off charming and manipulating you into falling for their act. It's only once you fall in their grasp that they start to show you their true colors.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

17 Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Attached to You

Many people in the world can date, but very few will become emotionally attached to you. Some say that such an attachment like this can only come from your soul mate, but other folks would argue that you can have such a connection with someone other than a romantic partner.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How to Train Your Mind to Focus on the Positive

Are you an optimistic person? If yes, how do you know it? If little things in your life are not bothering you, you are surely an optimistic person. Sometimes, getting a feeling of anxiety is okay. If you get it more often, then it might be considered problematic. We see all terrible things going around us. It becomes impossible to resist the feeling of negative vibes. There are a few ways to get an optimistic outlook on situations you face in your daily life.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

When Anxiety Becomes Too Intense to Ignore

The following is an excerpt from my Audible Original Unquiet: My Life With Beethoven (2020), an audio memoir exploring the intersection between my lifelong Beethoven obsession and my struggles with anxiety. Click here to listen to the excerpt and read another one here. In May, when concert life had already...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Narcissist's Antagonistic Attachment Style

Securely attached people have mutually supportive relationships. Narcissists have an antagonistic attachment style based on predation, competition, and parasitism. The narcissist's antagonism in relationships traumatizes individuals, families, and larger social groups. Humans are a highly social, collaborative species with intricately complex interdependency. We raise children together, work together, learn together,...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

How to get over someone, according to a relationship expert

Ending a relationship is never easy - and it can be even harder if there is still love shared.But just because heartbreak may feel like the end of the world, the good news is the pain won’t last forever - and it certainly won’t keep you from falling in love again.According to research published in The Journal of Positive Psychology, it takes 11 weeks to feel better after a relationship ends. But a separate study found it takes closer to 18 months to heal from the end of a marriage.In reality, heartbreak is a grieving process - and it looks...
Relationship AdviceReal Simple

Why Is Everyone Talking About 'Gaslighting'? Here's What It Means and How to Spot It

This act of psychological manipulation can degrade self-esteem and even lead to serious health issues, including depression—here’s how to recognize and stop it. You may have heard the term "gaslighting" in the news or on social media. But what exactly does it mean? Gaslighting is a term used to describe the act of using psychological manipulation to get another person to question their own feelings, perception, or sanity. And in case you're wondering, yes—gaslighting is a form of abuse, says Viviana Coles, psychotherapist and doctor of marriage and family therapy at her practice Houston Relationship Therapy in Texas. Usually gaslighting is behavior used by a person trying to persuade someone to stay in an unhealthy romantic relationship, but it can occur in any relationship where one party is dependent on another, both professional and personal, and either online or in-person. It could be a boss or coworker; a romantic partner or relative; in some cases, even an acquaintance you're cyber-communicating with (think: a Twitter thread argument that's gone off the rails).
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

11 Signs of Avoidance Behavior Never to Ignore

Do you find yourself declining a night out with friends as you would rather stay home and watch TV? It’s okay to do this occasionally, but if you make a habit of it, you may be using avoidance behavior. It could be that crowds make you uncomfortable, so you end up play with the host’s animals rather than interacting with people.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is ‘Quiet’ Borderline Personality Disorder?

Quiet BPD is an unofficial term for when you engage with symptoms inwardly, instead of outwardly. Having quiet borderline personality disorder (BPD) — aka “high-functioning” BPD — means that you often direct thoughts and feelings inward rather than outward. As a result, you may experience the intense, turbulent thoughts, emotions,...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

2 Types of Invisible Grief

Grief can encompass invisible losses beyond the death of a loved one. People can grieve not only what was, but what they never had. People may mourn lost potential when a life, relationship, job, or opportunity ends. Did you know that sometimes we grieve things that never happened and never...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Major Personality Trait Linked To Depression Risk

The conclusion comes from 21,000 Swedish twins who completed personality tests. Negative emotionality is the strongest risk factor for depression among personality traits, research finds. Negative emotionality is essentially being highly neurotic and involves finding it hard to deal with stress and experiencing a lot of negative emotions and mood...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

4 Relationship Problems Anxious People Have

Anxiety doesn't just affect people internally, it can also create problems in relationships. This isn't the anxious person's fault; nor is it their partner's fault (usually). Once you both understand what's happening, you can be aware of the patterns, why they're occurring, and troubleshoot. Here are some common occurrences. Not...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The 11 Disguises of Low Self-Esteem

Passivity, generosity and other traits we dislike — or like — in others are often not ends in themselves but symptoms of low self-esteem. Low self-esteem's first "disguise" is pretending to be valid and true. Low self-esteem is a painful belief system; sufferers create habits, even entire lifestyles, based on...
Mental Healthmetropolisplanet.com

Isolation, loneliness hurt anxiety

This is one of the most common phrases that those with anxiety say when they experience severe anxiety or stress. It’s also one of the most incorrect statements about how to deal with anxiety. Isolation, loneliness, and simply not conversing with others can have a profoundly negative effect on anxiety,...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

A Little Empathy Goes a Long Way for Those with Addiction

Empathy refers to an individual’s ability to perceive and understand the internal experiences of someone else. Empathy can be thwarted by evaluative opinions, moral judgements, stereotypes, personal biases, and stigma. We can develop empathy for those with addiction by self-reflecting, listening to understand, and spending time with those with addiction.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissist types and what makes each tick

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same—some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, we...
Mental HealthThought Catalog

8 Things That Bother People With Anxiety More Than You Realize

1. When you set unexpected plans. I need to have my schedule mapped out ahead of time. I want to know what I’m doing weeks in advance — or at least twenty-four hours in advance. If you change our plans at the last second, or ask me to hang out right now without warning me ahead of time, then you probably won’t see me. The surprise is going to be too much for me to handle.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Study Shows Sadly 70% of Conversations End Too Late

Less than 2% of conversations end at a point when both people want them to. GASP. Only about 10% of the time did both people wish the conversation had lasted longer. OY. The difference between what people wanted and what they got was, “on average, about half the length of the conversation itself” (Psychology Today,July/August 2021, p.5).

Comments / 0

Community Policy