CMPD: Arrest made in June homicide

Aug. 11, 2021 Update: CMPD made an arrest in the case below. Christopher Flood, 21, was arrested on Aug. 11 in Wilmington, North Carolina. He will be transferred to Mecklenburg County and charged with murder.

The original story from June 21, 2020, continues below.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. One person has died.

It happened in the 1300 block of Varsity Lane Sunday night, not far from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, lying in the common area of an apartment complex. Police say he was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Tavarus Lashon Taybron.

CMPD has not released any information about any suspects at this time.

No further information about the homicide has been released. WCNC is working to learn more information.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and speak to a homicide detective.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: