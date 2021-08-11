Cancel
Overstock's end of summer sale has up to 70% off home essentials

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Summer is almost over, but Overstock is far from done for the season. Celebrate the dog days of summer with a furniture refresh, during Overstock’s End of Summer Super Sale. The sale is running right now through August 23, offering up to 70% off across tons of categories including patio furniture, rugs for every room and accessories to style your home before fall hits.

