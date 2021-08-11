Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Carboplatin Therapy Intensification Results in Improved 5-Year EFS in Pediatric High-Risk Group 3 Medulloblastoma

By Ariana Pelosci
cancernetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePediatric patients with high-risk molecular subgroup group 3 medulloblastoma experienced an improvement in 5-year event-free survival after receiving therapy intensification with carboplatin. The use of therapy intensification with carboplatin worked to improve 5-year event-free survival (EFS) in a population of pediatric patients with high-risk group 3 medulloblastoma, according to the...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medulloblastoma#Carboplatin#Radiation Therapy#Febrile Neutropenia#Cisplatin#Efs#Pediatric High Risk Group#Nct00392327#Jama Oncology#Ci#Gy#Os#Myc#Isochromosome 17#Wnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Cancercancernetwork.com

SBRT Plus Pembrolizumab/Trametinib Demonstrate Potential for Treatment of Recurrent Pancreatic Cancer

Patients with recurrent pancreatic cancer could potentially benefit from stereotactic body radiotherapy plus pembrolizumab and trametinib post-surgery. The use of stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and trametinib (Mekinist) could be a potential novel treatment for patients with recurrent pancreatic cancer after surgery, according to the results of a phase 2 (NCT02704156) study published in Lancet Oncology.
Canceronclive.com

Favorable-Risk mRCC: When to Initiate Therapy

Martin H. Voss, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Robert Alter, MD, John Theurer Cancer Center, Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, Barts Cancer Centre, Amishi Y. Shah, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Sandy Srinivas, MBBS, Stanford Cancer Center. Dr Amishi Y. Shah, of MD Anderson Cancer Center, describes the rationale...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Pulse Therapy Can Be Omitted for in Pediatric Low-Risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia After 1 Year of Treatment

A study published in Lancet Oncology indicated that children with low-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia may be able to safely omit pulse therapy after 1-year of treatment. Vincristine plus dexamethasone pulse therapy can be omitted in pediatric patients who have low-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) beyond 1 year of treatment, according to findings from a study published in Lancet Oncology.
Cancercancernetwork.com

General Practitioner–Led Survivorship Care Can Be Considered an Alternative to Surgeon-Led Care Within the First Year of Colon Cancer Treatment

Patients undergoing colon cancer treatment can either use their general practitioner or surgeon to lead their survivorship and improving quality of life. Survivorship care led by general practitioners can be an alternate to surgeon-led survivorship care for patients with colon cancer who are within their first year treatment, according to the1-year results of an interim analysis of 1-year results from a trial published in Lancet Oncology.
CancerScience Now

Gene therapy clinical trial halted as cancer risk surfaces

A clinical trial of a gene therapy for a rare neurological disease is on hold after a participant in the study developed a bone marrow disorder that can lead to leukemia, the trial’s sponsor, bluebird bio, announced Monday. The company said the cancer was likely caused by the virus that ferries a therapeutic gene into patients’ stem cells.
CancerMedicalXpress

Existing drug may help improve responses to cellular therapies in advanced leukemias

Too many "exhausted" T cells left in the wake of aggressive chemotherapy regimens for patients with advanced chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) make it more challenging for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy to do its job. Now, a new study from researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania shows how to overcome this type of resistance and reinvigorate these T cells with an experimental small molecule inhibitor.
Health Servicescancernetwork.com

Studies Indicate Sluggish Return to Prepandemic Rates for Oncology Services

In the oncology sectors, topics of discussion about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic stretch beyond risks of infections in immunocompromised patients and vaccination concerns and have recently centered on the reduced number of oncologic services utilized since early 2020. In this issue of the journal ONCOLOGY®, research led by...
Diseases & Treatmentscancernetwork.com

Sjögren Syndrome Induced by Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in a Patient with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Emilio Conde-Flores, MD, Yuly A. Remolina-Bonilla, MD, Francisco J. Castro-Alonso, MD, Nayeli a. Martínez-Ibarra, Ms, Gabriela Hernández-Molina, MD, Mónica Chapa-Ibargüengoitia, MD, Armando gamboa-Domínguez, MD, María T. Bourlon, MD, MSc. This clinical quandary details a Mexican man, aged 77 years, who presented to the oncology clinic with a sternal mass. Based...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Metformin With Chemoradiotherapy Is Not Recommended for the Treatment of Locally Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Investigators advise against the use metformin in addition to chemoradiotherapy for patients with locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer due to progression-free survival and overall survival was not substantial. Metformin (Glucophage) in addition to chemoradiotherapy was associated with worse treatment efficacy and increased toxic effects than the combined treatment modality...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Lee and Participants Debate Frontline Therapy in Intermediate-Risk RCC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. A 59-year-old Black woman received a diagnosis of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Chung-Han Lee, Md, PhD and a group of other physicians discussed the patient's case during a Case-Based Roundtable event. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Belzutifan for Tumors Associated With Certain Types of Von Hippel-Lindau Disease

The approval marks the first HIF-2α inhibitor therapy approved in the United States for some types of Von Hippel-Lindau disease-associated tumors. Officials with the FDA have approved the hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor belzutifan (Welireg, Merck) for the treatment of patients with some types of Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease-associated tumors.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Case 1: Treatment and Management Considerations

Daniel J. DeAngelo, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Sa Wang, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Prithviraj Bose, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Patricia Lugar, MD, MS, Duke Health. The panel of experts in SM discuss the diagnosis and management of a 75-year-old man with systemic mastocytosis. Dan DeAngelo, MD, PhD:...
Cancercancernetwork.com

First-Line Camrelizumab Plus Gemcitabine Combo Could Become a New Standard for Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Investigators identified an improvement in median progression-free survival among patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma who were treated with camrelizumab plus gemcitabine and cisplatin vs placebo plus gemcitabine. The benefit observed from the use of first-line camrelizumab (SHR-1210) plus gemcitabine and cisplatin in patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal...
Canceronclive.com

Sintilimab/Chemo Improves OS in Frontline Advanced or Metastatic Gastric or GEJ Adenocarcinoma

Sintilimab plus oxaliplatin/capecitabine significantly improved overall survival over chemotherapy alone when used as a first-line treatment in patients with unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus oxaliplatin/capecitabine significantly improved overall survival (OS) over chemotherapy alone when used as a first-line treatment in patients...

Comments / 0

Community Policy