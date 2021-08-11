2021 Butter Cow Unveiled
SPRINGFIELD –Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the treasured Butter Cow Wednesday in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the unofficial icon, which is one of the most photographed subjects at the fair. The 2021 Butter Cow features the Dairy Building theme "Embracing Tradition" and has been constructed to signify the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk, by having 13 hearts hidden into the mold.
