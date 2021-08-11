Cancel
Ware County, GA

Ware County schools to release early Friday after increase in COVID-19 cases

The Ware County School System will release students early Friday after the district reported an increase in cases of COVID-19 among both students and staff.

At the time the decision was made, there were 600 people that needed to be quarantined after 125 reported cases, according to a Ware County School System spokesperson.

As a result, the district will do a deep cleaning of all facilities within the system.

On Friday:

  • Pre-K students will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
  • Elementary students will dismiss at 12 p.m.
  • High school and Harrell Learning Center students will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
  • Middle school students and the Central Office will dismiss at 1 p.m.

"The safety of our students and staff remains our primary focus," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We appreciate your cooperation as we work together to keep our staff, students, and their families safe."

All after-school and extracurricular activities off-campus will go on as normal. Any activities on school campuses will be rescheduled, the district spokesperson said.

