WATCH: CMU’s vaccine incentive program surprises Greenville student with a full year of tuition

Central Michigan University announced the first round of winners in their vaccine incentive program on Wednesday. One student took home a scholarship equivalent to one year of tuition.

CMU senior Jonathan Taft of Greenville was selected as the grand prize winner. He was surprised with the news on a video call with university president Bob Davies, Student Government Association president Kate King and members of the Marching Chips.

The drawing also awarded 100 students with $75 gift cards. Today’s selection was only the first of four drawings in the program.

The program was created in hopes of encouraging students to get their COVID-19 vaccine before they return to campus this fall. To date 5,550 students have entered the program, which is one-third of the CMU student body.

Three other lucky students will receive the same scholarship for the upcoming school year, along with 300 more gift card selections. The next drawings will take place on Aug. 23, Sept. 13 and Oct. 4.

