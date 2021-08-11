5 new Amazon delivery stations set to open in Florida in 2022

Florida's Amazon customers may soon see even faster shopping experiences as the company gets set to expand throughout the sunshine state.

The company announced Wednesday that six new buildings are slated to open statewide in 2022, including a robotics fulfillment center and five new delivery stations.

Combined, the six new stations are anticipated to create more than 2,000 full-time jobs.

The city of Pinellas County along with Fort Myers, Coral Springs, Riviera Beach and Melbourne will be the homes to the new delivery facilities.

"The five new delivery stations will power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers," the company stated in a press release.

The new stations are also expected to play an important role for entrepreneurs and independent contractors as it will enable them to have the flexibility to freely manage their own packaging, the company said.

“We support and welcome new businesses into our community and are excited about all of the opportunities for new job creation,” Pinellas Park Mayor Sandra L. Bradbury said in a statement, in part.

Amazon's robotics fulfillment center will be located in Tallahassee and is anticipated to bring about 1,000 full-time jobs when it opens next year, the company said.

According to the company, it currently operates more than 50 sites in Florida, including more than 10 facilities that launched in 2020.