Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch NBA summer league

By FTW Staff
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7CAc_0bOnZxYX00

The Miami Heat will meet the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA Summer League action on Wednesday night from Las Vegas.

The Heat are coming off a win over the Nuggets in their last summer league game and will look to keep that momentum going into tonight’s contest. They will be without Omer Yurtseven tonight due to a blister on his foot. As for the Grizzlies, they are coming off a big win over the Nets where they put up 30 points in the 4th quarter of that game with Desmond Bane leading the team with 32 points.

Here is everything you need to know including streaming options for all the games on Wednesday night.

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • When: Wednesday, August 11
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Summer League Schedule

Wednesday, August 11, Las Vegas

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2, live stream: fuboTV

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: 5 p.m. ET, NBA TV, live stream: fuboTV

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2, live stream: fuboTV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, live stream: fuboTV

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, live stream: fuboTV

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV, live stream: fuboTV

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 10 p.m ET, ESPN2, live stream: fuboTV

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies (-3)

O/U: 171.5

Want some action on the NBA Summer League? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Bane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Tv Channel#The Miami Heat#Nuggets#Las Vegas Milwaukee Bucks#Espn2#Nba Tv#Orlando Magic#New Orleans Pelicans#Fubotv Toronto Raptors#Fubotv Utah Jazz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Related
NBANBC Sports

Report: Former Celtic Rajon Rondo on the move again

Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is on the move yet again. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Rondo, along with Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu, had been dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies will be Rondo's ninth...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Beverley Gets Traded... Again

Patrick Beverley was excited to learn that he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, embracing their "Grit & Grind" culture on Monday. On Tuesday morning though, he found out that he was being traded again, and this time, he's packing his bags and moving to Minnesota. According to ESPN NBA...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBAPosted by
Field Level Media

Clippers making moves, but Kawhi Leonard cloud lengthens odds

The Los Angeles Clippers officially bringing back Eric Bledsoe on Monday doesn’t qualify as a blockbuster trade, but it’s clear that oddsmakers no longer view the team as a legitimate title contender next season. The Clippers got a bit “younger” with the 31-year-old Bledsoe coming in and Patrick Beverley (33)...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Clippers, Grizzlies Trade

Mid-August NBA trades are pretty rare, but we got one between the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers and the Grizzlies have agreed to a trade featuring a couple of notable guards. Grizzlies point guard...
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Per ESPN’s Woj: Memphis trades Beverley to Minnesota for Culver, Hernangomez

The Memphis Grizzlies heard the clamoring from many for upside swings this offseason and clearly took it seriously. First Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama in the 2021 NBA Draft, and now after dealing Eric Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu the next shoe has fallen.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: NBC Sports ranks Miami as sixth-best team in NBA

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat celebrates with Jimmy Butler #22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The time of year is here for all the major news outlets to release their NBA power rankings. The Miami Heat had a great offseason, so they should be fairly high up on most lists.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat Roundtable: To KZ Or Not To KZ Okpala… That’s The Question

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots the ball against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward KZ Okpala (11) (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat are almost done on the NBA Summer League circuit and the work of continuing to flesh out the regular season roster must be done. With the signing of Udonis Haslem made official, the Miami Heat can now proceed with the building out of their developmental pipeline as well.
NBAMavs Moneyball

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat

THE STORY: The Dallas Mavericks wrap up a disappointing stint at Summer League against their old nemesis, the Miami Heat. While the two squads in the desert don’t have the same star power—or any stars, for that matter—the antagonism between the two franchises remain. For Dallas, this is a chance...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy