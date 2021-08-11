Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Several Counties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard Counties and Baltimore City until 6:15 p.m.

The NWS said these storms are capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and periods of heavy rainfall.

Storms are moving east at 30 mph.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, St. Mary’s and Washington Counties and Baltimore City until 9:00 p.m.