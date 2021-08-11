Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Several Counties

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPVJm_0bOnZvn500

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard Counties and Baltimore City until 6:15 p.m.

The NWS said these storms are capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and periods of heavy rainfall.

Storms are moving east at 30 mph.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, St. Mary’s and Washington Counties and Baltimore City until 9:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Extreme Weather#Wjz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Flash Flood Watch Issued Across Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches for portions of central, northern and northeast Maryland Tuesday morning. Anne Arundel, Cecil, Harford and Baltimore counties are under the watch until 6 p.m. The NWS said as showers and thunderstorms develop across the central and upper Chesapeake Bay coastal areas, heavy rain in a short amount of time could result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas. #mdwx Thunderstorms heavy rain cells are moving right up the Bay. pic.twitter.com/KfdonUQMN1 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) August 17, 2021    
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Lane Closures Announced Near Edmondson Avenue Bridge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Wednesday, lanes approaching either side of the Edmondson Avenue Bridge in West Baltimore will be closed for paving and milling work, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday. Daily closures will occur in lanes approaching the bridge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work, possibly leading to congestion and delays. The city will place signs to warn drivers and traffic flagging personnel will help motorists and pedestrians through the site.
Ellicott City, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Officials Break Ground On Pond In Ellicott City To Assist With Dangerous Flooding

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — State and local leaders broke ground on a new pond in Ellicott City on Monday. The pond is expected to help prevent a repeat of the 2016 and 2018 floods. The images of those storms continue to haunt people who live and work along Main Street in Ellicott City. The floods that were supposed to happen only once every 1,000 years hit this area twice in the last five years. The sudden and rapid summer storms dumped excessive rain in the area and when the Tiber River couldn’t contain the precipitation, water flooded the streets, burst through...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

15K In Baltimore Without Power After Friday Storm, Mayor Brandon Scott Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Baltimore were hit hard in Friday’s storm, Mayor Brandon Scott said. Baltimore Gas and Electric is working to restore power to about 15,000 customers, he said. Scott is asking residents to report downed trees to 311. Baltimore the worst of the weather is beyond us but areas across the city were hit pretty hard. Crews are currently working through over 150 #srs for down trees and @MyBGE reports over 15k customers without power who they are trying to restore. Report down trees to 311. pic.twitter.com/rGOrYsZeEM — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) August 14, 2021 For the latest on the power outages or to report an outage, visit BGE’s interactive Outage Map.

Comments / 0

Community Policy