Richmond Police identify victim in Hopkins Road homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a homicide two weeks ago on Hopkins Road.

The victim has been identified as Marquez McRae, 30, of Richmond. Police shared that he succumbed to his injury late last week.

On July 31 around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to a hospital where McRae was suffering from injuries from a gunshot wound considered to be life-threatening.

Detectives have been investigating this shooting and have now reclassified the incident as a homicide.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Police said they believe the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Hopkins Road and are asking for anyone with information to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.