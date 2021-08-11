'Karen' podcast exposes media flaws

Over a year ago, in May 2020, New Yorker Amy Cooper briefly became the most hated woman in America — a living symbol of racism — after a viral video showed her making a 911 call in Central Park and frantically shouting that she was being threatened by "an African-American man." The man, Christian Cooper, was a bird-watcher who had asked her to leash her dog as required by law. Amy Cooper was seen as the ultimate "Karen," the entitled white woman who bullies others, especially racial minorities, using authority figures as her weapon.