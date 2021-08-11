Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie County until 4:45 p.m.

Editor's note: Video of the weather forecast in the player at the top of this story was published prior to any of the thunderstorm warnings being activated.

The skies are rumbling once again as thunderstorms move throughout Northeast Ohio amid hot and humid conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Erie County until 4:45 p.m.

At 3:52 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Put-In-Bay, moving east at 40 miles per hour. Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour may occur with possible damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include Sandusky, Port Clinton, Kelleys Island, Put-In-Bay, Castalia, Catawba Island, Marblehead, Bay View, Bloomingville, Sandusky South and Fairview Lanes.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties: Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca and Wayne County until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to 3News Meteorologist Hollie Strano, we're locked in with this tropical weather pattern as we experience continued heat, humidity and storm chances throughout Northeast Ohio. That's why we're expecting more of the same today, tomorrow and into Friday.

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s with scattered pop-up storms possible.

We have a better chance of storms Thursday -- and especially Friday -- as a boundary sinks south. Some of the storms could certainly pack a punch during the next few days as the instability will be very high.

Cooler, drier air will breeze in here (literally) on Saturday setting the stage for what looks to be a gorgeous weekend ahead!

