Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Being ‘Trolled’ By 3 Daughters & Blake Lively: ‘I’m Safe From Nothing’
Ryan Reynolds said he not only gets trolled by his wife Blake Lively, but that his three daughters also join in on the fun against their famous dad. Ryan Reynolds, 44, revealed that his wife Blake Lively, 33, has a major upper hand in their ongoing trolling battle. In an interview with PEOPLE promoting his new comedy film Free Guy, Ryan lamented over the fact that he’s constantly trolled by his wife of nearly a decade — and explained how she’s not alone in the shenanigans. “Oh, God, yes, I do,” Ryan said when asked if he gets trolled online. “Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I’ve got it right here at home.”hollywoodlife.com
Comments / 0