Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Being ‘Trolled’ By 3 Daughters & Blake Lively: ‘I’m Safe From Nothing’

Their fake feud began in Kimmel's early years when he couldn't book big-name guests and started ending his show by saying "Sorry, Matt Damon, we ran out of time." As Damon tells SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Kimmel "could have said Brad Pitt. He could've said, you know, George (Clooney), he could have said somebody else. But he just, for some reason -- maybe I had a movie out that week or something -- but he just said my name. It changed the course of both of our lives. We've kept this feud going for, you know, it's gotta be 15 years now. (I've) had a lot of fun doing it."