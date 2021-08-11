Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Criterion Collection Goes 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray With Six Titles This November!

By Matthew Hartman
High-Def Digest
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if the 4th Quarter of 2021 wasn't already really expensive!. Citizen Kane, Menace II Society, The Piano, Mulholland Dr., The Red Shoes, and A Hard Day’s Night is their opening salvo into 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray this November 2021. Sadly at this moment - that's ALL we know. We...

www.highdefdigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Michael Powell
Person
Holly Hunter
Person
Anna Paquin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Ultra Hd#4k Uhd#Blu Ray Disc#Menace Ii Society#The Red Shoes#Hdr#K Ultra Hd Blu Ray#Criterion#Academy Award#K Uhd#Dolby Vision#Dolby Atmos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesTechRadar

Best 4K movies: the most stunning flicks on Ultra HD Blu-ray

A film that's bound to receive a wider audience on home video, Alita: Battle Angel soars on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray thanks to some incredible HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and a transfer that's sharper than Alita's Damascus blade. Despite being upscaled from a 2K digital intermediate, Alita: Battle Angel...
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘The Guns of Navarone’ 4K Blu-ray Release Date and Details

In celebration of The Guns of Navarone hitting a 60-year anniversary in 2021, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are debuting the classic World War II film on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The release date is October 12th, 2021. Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn star in the tale of a...
Orange, CAcomicmix.com

A Clockwork Orange Makes 4K Ultra HD Debut Sept. 21

BURBANK, CA – Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that A Clockwork Orange, Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 classic dystopian film, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital on September 21. Adapted from Anthony Burgess’s 1962 decline-of-civilization novel, A Clockwork Orange received four Academy Award® nominations; Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay (Based on Material from Another Medium) and Best Film Editing.
Moviesbadfeelingmag.com

The Criterion Collection is finally coming to 4K with Citizen Kane, Mulholland Drive, A Hard Day’s Night, and more

Hold onto your wallets — The Criterion Collection is finally embracing the 4K UHD format. The beloved company for cinephiles across the globe has revealed the first titles that will debut on the format this November. They’re going big right out of the gate with a 4K UHD release of Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane to start things off, followed by Allen and Albert Hughes’s Menace II Society, Jane Campion’s The Piano, David Lynch’s Mulholland Dr., Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s The Red Shoes, and Richard Lester’s Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night.
MoviesComicBook

Original Scream Getting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for 25th Anniversary

There's a lot to be excited for if you're a Scream fan, because not only do you have an all-new film to look forward to in January of 2022, but the original film will also be coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in October, just in time to add it to your collection before Halloween. In addition to the film earning a 4K Ultra HD release, it is also earning a SteelBook release, adding even more excitement for collectors who are planning to add the film to their library of titles. The new 4K Ultra HD release of Scream is expected to hit shelves on October 19th. Pre-orders were not live at the time of writing, but they should be available here at Best Buy in the coming days.
MoviesEngadget

Criterion is releasing 'Citizen Kane' and five other classics on 4K Blu-ray

Criterion has unveiled its first 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray releases with a six-film slate that includes Citizen Kane, Menace II Society, The Piano, Mulholland Dr., The Red Shoes, and A Hard Day’s Night. The new releases will give film buffs a chance to see some of these films with the highest detail ever, even during their theatrical runs.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Criterion announces its first 4K titles, plus Inglourious Basterds in Ultra HD, Superman: The Animated Series on Blu-ray, new Scream titles & more!

All right folks, this is a day a lot of us have been waiting a very long time for. Let’s get right into what is arguably the year’s biggest news... Our friends at The Criterion Collection have finally announced that their first titles on the physical 4K Ultra HD format will include David Lynch’s Mulholland Dr., Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane, Jane Campion’s The Piano, Allen and Albert Hughes’s Menace II Society, Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell’s The Red Shoes, and Richard Lester’s A Hard Day’s Night! The first of these is expected to arrive in November (we believe it will be Mulholland Dr.) and will be officially detailed next week when Criterion announces its full November slate. The rest will follow in subsequent months (starting—we believe—with Citizen Kane in December, given that 2021 is the film’s 80th anniversary). Per Criterion, each of their 4K titles will include the film on both 4K and Blu-ray (with most extras on the Blu-ray, allowing the 4K disc to have maximum room for video and audio data). Select films will also feature Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound.
MoviesPaste Magazine

4K Ultra HD Comes to Criterion with First Wave of Films Announced

Coveted physical media distribution company The Criterion Collection announced today that it will be introducing 4K Ultra HD films into its expansive library. As reported on their site, the induction will kick off with a slate of six films: Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane, Powell and Pressburger’s The Red Shoes, Jane Campion’s The Piano, David Lynch’s Mullholland Dr., The Hughes Brothers’ Menace II Society and The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

G.I. Joe: Retaliation – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Rarely, a sequel is actually better than its predecessor, but it should come easy with G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The follow-up sticks close to the source material, which is not what the profoundly stupid G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra did. The film also amps up on the grounded action that the whole toy line is based on. It’s the sort of action film that’s mindless, straightforward, and muy macho. If that’s your jam, then this is a G.I. Joe film that’s going to please you quite a bit.
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

QT's Inglourious Basterds Scalping 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray October 12th

The world needs more Quentin Tarantino on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray The delightfully wickedly hilarious and ultra-violent WWII revenge fantasy Inglourious Basterds is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on October 12th from Universal Home Video. Inglourious Basterds - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Unfortunately, not a lot of technical information...
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Paramount Officially Announces Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray For October 19th

Paramount Calling Up 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Of Wes Craven's Slasher Classic Scream on October 19th. We kinda already knew this was coming, it was briefly up for pre-order on Amazon before it was taken down. Now Paramount makes it official - Scream is coming 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. The film set the bar for an entire generation of slasher films on top of three sequels and a new film coming in 2022 from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
Movieswearecult.rocks

‘The Cat O’Nine Tails’ On Limited Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray

❉ New 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films: Watch the official new trailer here. Following the success of his debut feature, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, distributor Titanus tasked writer/director Dario Argento with delivering a follow-up in short order. The resulting film, granted a greatly enhanced budget and heralded in its US marketing campaign as “nine times more suspenseful” than its predecessor, was The Cat O’ Nine Tails.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Scream’ Coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray with Steelbook Option

Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson’s Scream is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. That milestone will bring us the debut of Scream on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Steelbook packaging alternative. Pre-order the LE Scream 4K Steelbook for a discounted price at Amazon. Pre-order Scream in 4K for a...
MoviesComicBook

Original Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Details Unveiled

News emerged earlier this month that an all-new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of the original Scream would be landing on shelves, with details now having emerged that confirmed what sort of special features audiences can expect on the new disc. As if the film's release on 4K Ultra HD isn't exciting enough, this October will also see the film being screened in select movie theaters for a two-night event, in honor not only of this year marking the film's 25th anniversary, but also to build excitement and anticipation for the upcoming new entry into the series, which is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. The Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is slated to hit shelves on October 19th and will be playing in theaters on October 10th and 11th. The SteelBook anniversary edition is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $24.80. The standard version is available here on Amazon for $29.99.
MoviesGamespot

Inglourious Basterds Is Finally Getting A 4K Blu-Ray Release

Quentin Tarantino fans will soon be able to own one of the filmmaker's best movies on 4K UHD Blu-ray. Inglourious Basterds, the bonkers 2009 war movie, releases on 4K Blu-ray on October 12. Preorders aren't yet live, but this edition will also come with a Blu-ray disc and digital edition that can be redeemed on the Movies Anywhere platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy