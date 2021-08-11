Cancel
West Branch, MI

Leon Winter

By gailn@ogemawherald.com
ogemawherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeon Winter, 84, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 in West Branch, MI. He was born in December 1936 to Joseph and Norma Winter, one of their 16 children. Leon worked for the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years as the Animal Control Officer, as well as many years as a construction worker. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, singing, playing the guitar and banjo, gardening, and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. He was inducted in the Great Lakes Country Music Hall of Fame, performed for audiences around Michigan and the United States, both with his brother, and as a member of the Honeybee Stingers.

www.ogemawherald.com

