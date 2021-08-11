Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Consumers Energy: More than 183K without power

By FOX 17
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2qk3_0bOnYkQx00

Consumers Energy customers are without power across Michigan after severe storms hit overnight and Wednesday afternoon.

As of 6:00 a.m. Friday about 161,000 customers are without power.

Consumers says crews have been deployed and more are on the way.

In all, over 371,000 homes and businesses that Consumers Energy serves lost power at some point since Tuesday night, making it one of the 10 most significant storms in company history, according to a press release from Consumer's Energy.

For the latest outage information, check out the Consumers Energy Outage Map .

As of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Midwest Energy & Communications says 1,700 of their customers have lost power after a second batch of storms passed through southwest Michigan Wednesday night. MEC says crews have found 24 broken poles and an overwhelming number of downed power lines.

The largest MEC outages are in Constantine, Florence, Mottville, Porter, White Pigeon and Woodstock townships.

Visit MEC's Outage Central to stay up-to-date with their outage information.

Calhoun County buildings, including court offices at Battle Creek's Justice Center and Toeller Building, will be closed Thursday, Aug. 12, the county tells us, citing power outages as the reason for closure. We're told government offices in Albion and Marshall will still be open.

24-hour operations, such as public safety, will continue.

Battle Creek City Hall will be closed Thursday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 13, according to the City of Battle Creek.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumers Energy#Energy Management#Consumer S Energy#Mec#White Pigeon#Battle Creek#Justice Center#Battle Creek City Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Michigan StateDetroit News

More than 7,500 in Michigan still without power a week after storms

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy continued to restore power outages and edged closer to full restoration early Wednesday, with just over 7,500 customers still without power. One week after thunderstorms and high winds hit the region and caused more than 850,000 people to lose power, DTE reports 4,853 customers remained without electricity early Wednesday. Large pockets of 100 to 500 outages remained in Detroit, with 99 or fewer outages were scattered throughout Metro Detroit.
Michigan Statebigrapidsnews.com

Report finds Michigan produces 15th most wind energy nationally

A new report looking at the states producing the most wind energy nationwide ranks Michigan as the 15th most wind energy producing state. “Consumers Energy is a leader in wind energy in Michigan and now has turbines turning along Lake Michigan, in the Thumb and in southern Michigan,” said Josh Paciorek, media relations specialist for Consumers Energy. “Wind energy is incredibly important to Michigan’s clean energy future. Our wind farms are a key piece of our plan to end coal use by 2025 and have clean, renewable sources make up more than 60 percent of our electric capacity by 2040 — all while ensuring we continue to provide affordable, reliable energy to our customers.”
Michigan Statemichiganradio.org

Experts consider grid strength, climate change resilience, in the wake of power outages in Michigan

Experts around the state are considering climate change and the increasing frequency of severe weather events, and what that means for Michigan's aging infrastructure—including its power grid. Severe storms swept through Michigan's Lower Peninsula last week, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power. Utility companies like DTE and Consumers...
Wayne County, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 13,000 DTE Energy customers still without power in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly 13,000 DTE Energy customers are still without power Tuesday morning following last week’s severe storms. As of 8:29 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, DTE Energy reports that 12,970 customers were without power. The outages are widespread across Metro Detroit, with some of the largest clusters in Wayne County near Sumpter Township.
Trenton, MItrentonmi.org

DTE Credit For Power Outages

DTE Energy has implemented service quality and reliability standards defined by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). These standards provide customers a $25 credit upon request if our investigation of your request determines you have experienced any of the following:. An outage* of more than 120 hours under catastrophic conditions....
Michigan StateDetroit News

Fewer than 70,000 remain without power in Michigan

Fewer than 75,000 in Michigan remained without power Sunday night following storms as restoration efforts from the state's leading energy providers continue. DTE Energy reported 40,000 customers remained without power early Monday. Consumers Energy reported early Monday fewer than 28,000, with 98% of outages restored by Sunday night. Storms this...
Munith, MIWILX-TV

Some surprised its taking Consumers Energy this long to restore power

MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy hopes to get power back on for 100,000 more customers by midnight Friday. Crews have been working around the clock since storms knocked out electricity to more than 300,000 people across Michigan. “It’s been two days since the storm. It went out right during...
Kanawha County, WVwchstv.com

More than 4,600 Appalachian Power customers in W.Va. without service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:34 p.m. 8/13/21. More than 4,600 power outages were reported in West Virginia Friday afternoon after some storms. Kanawha County had the most outages, with 1,723 customers without service as of 4:30 p.m., according to Appalachian Power’s website. Lincoln County had 1,191 customers without power....
Elkhart, INPosted by
The Elkhart Truth

More storms, more power outages

ELKHART — Crews were racing to restore electricity to homes and businesses Thursday after a fourth round of storms slammed the region overnight, knocking down even more trees and power lines. Police in Elkhart were reporting a motorcyclist was killed when he struck a tree that had fallen during a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy